A life in the cockpit

Max Verstappen in Saudi Arabia he achieved the 56th victory of his career in which he already boasts three world titles won in succession from 2021 to 2023. The highest step occupied last Saturday was the hundredth podium for the Dutchman in F1 out of 188 starts, an average impressive for the youngest driver in history to make his debut in the Circus, a record destined not to be beaten.

Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 when he was not yet of age and took part in free practice at Suzuka in 2014 at the wheel of Toro Rosso. The Dutchman was raised on bread and motors by his father Jos and Max underlined among the many lessons passed on to him by his father which was the most important one for him: “He always let me find the limit of a car on my own – he said when interviewed by the French sports newspaper The Team – I remember, for example, my first time in a single-seater in 2013 in Wales on the Pembrey circuit, a Formula Renault 2.0 car. It was raining a lot and the first laps were very difficult, I spun a few times. I had Michelin tires which are fantastic in those conditions and in the end I enjoyed it, a completely different ride to what I was used to with karts.”

The Red Bull driver dedicates a lot of his life to online racing and whenever he can he also jumps into GT cars as happened to him in Portimao when he gave some advice to the team where the manager Raymond Vermeulen's son races to improve the Ferrari 296. “I always feel the need to improve myself – he added about always being in the simulator with his RedLine teammates – By constantly changing cars you can adapt to the changes in F1. I like to make a car go faster“.