What does a… Iris (27) is a recipe developer at HelloFresh: ‘We are critical of whether something can really be on the menu’

If you look at our job landscape, you will see special functions. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: we obviously need them badly, but for what and why? In this series, someone tells about his or her profession every week. Today: Iris van der Haagen (27), has been a recipe developer at HelloFresh Benelux in Amsterdam since November.