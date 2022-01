Jorrit Bergsma has won the Dutch marathon title on artificial ice for the second time in Alkmaar. The Frisian stayer turned out to have the strongest legs in the final sprint after a very tough race over 150 laps. Mats Stoltenborg finished second and Niels Overvoorde crossed the finish line in third.

#Jorrit #Bergsma #seizes #Dutch #marathon #title #tough #race