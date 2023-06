Bergsma, multiple world champion and one-time Olympic champion in the 10 kilometers, was driving a lap with teammate Chris Huizing when he had to swerve for a ‘careless oncoming scooter rider’, according to Jumbo-Visma. De Fries fell hard on the roadside and went to the hospital in Enschede for an examination. There it became clear that Bergsma had suffered a fracture from the crash.