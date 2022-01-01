In a finger-licking final, Jorrit Bergsma managed to conquer the national title of marathon skating on artificial ice in Alkmaar on New Year’s Day. The Frisian did this after having previously been successful at the Olympic qualifying tournament. “This is the best prize you can win in marathon skating.”











The Dutch marathon skating championship on the artificial ice in Alkmaar was a grueling course, which also ended in a spectacular way. Ten front runners, who had taken a lap ahead of the peloton, entered the final. Bart Hoolwerf, the fast sprinter of Jumbo-Visma, fell, after which the race was neutralized.

After the restart, it was Hoolwerfs teammate Mats Stoltenborg who attacked solo. For the 35-year-old Olympic champion Jorrit Bergsma (of the Aware formation) the sign to give chase. “You know you can’t let Mats drive too far. Fortunately I was able to close the gap quickly and after that it was over and over.”

First marathon victory among A drivers

It gave Bergsma his second national marathon title. He also succeeded in that in 2015. But the gold medal and the red-white-blue in Alkmaar did him a lot, Bergsma indicated afterwards. „Here I once won my first marathon with the A-drivers. That was in 2007, many years ago. I was here on the podium with Miel Rozendaal and René Ruitenberg.”

© ANP



For Bergsma, the NK marathon skating was a special end to a ditto period. During the OKT at the end of last year, he managed to place himself in the 5 and 10 kilometers for the Beijing Winter Games. That was the big goal, but a few days later in Alkmaar the form was still there. Much to Bergsma’s relief. “The Dutch marathon title is a very nice prize to win. I’ve only managed to do that once before in my career. I am really happy with this, because I am and will remain a marathon skater.”

Whether and when Bergsma will run another marathon in national jersey this season remains to be seen. Maybe he’ll manage to catch another game after the Winter Games. “In any case, I think it’s an honor to be able to drive in red-white-blue.”

