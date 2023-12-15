with videoJorrel Hato was a proud defender after Ajax's victory over AEK Athens in the Europa League (3-1). “It was a wonderful European evening,” he said. “Also because of the fans who really supported us. I think I defended quite well and also prepared for Kenneth Taylor's second goal. I think that is even more important than the captain's armband that I was allowed to wear.”
Sports editorial
Latest update:
08:17
