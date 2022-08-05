





Rede Globo confirmed at the beginning of the night of this Friday, 05, a series of interviews with the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. The five best-placed candidates in the poll released by the Datafolha Institute on July 28 were invited: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and André Janones (Avant). William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos will conduct the interviews, live, directly from TV Globo’s studios in Rio.

A lottery held on August 1 with party representatives defined the dates and order of the interviews. At this meeting, the five candidates were informed that the deadline for confirming their presence was August 4th. Candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) confirmed their presence until the stipulated deadline and the dates will be announced soon.

Candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not accept the rules of the interview. Despite knowing that the hearings would be held at Globo’s studios, Bolsonaro’s advisory conditioned the granting of the interview to be held at Palácio da Alvorada. Globo rejected the advisory’s request.

According to the broadcaster, at the end of Thursday night, Bolsonaro’s adviser sent an email reiterating its willingness to grant the interview, as long as it takes place at Alvorada. In view of the rules announced repeatedly, Globo rejected the request and, therefore, the interview will not be held.

After the 2014 elections, however, Globo decided that it would always conduct interviews with all candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in its studios, in order to demonstrate that all candidates are treated on equal terms.

The schedule of interviews with candidates was communicated to the parties in April.








