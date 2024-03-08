The Neapolitan artist Jorit, who yesterday had his photo taken with President Vladimir Putin at the 2024 World Youth Festival organized in Sochi, Russia, denied ever wanting to praise the Kremlin leader.

“The recent visit to Russia is consistent with the path of artistic militancy that I have been pursuing for years and, like the previous ones, aims to spread a message of peace,” wrote the street artist, born Ciro Cerullo, in a story published on your Instagram profile. “Far be it from me to praise Putin, but how can we not break the propaganda bubble that wants us to be in conflict and always on multiple fronts?”.

During the World Youth Festival 2024, sitting in the audience, Jorit I had took the floor to ask for a selfie with Putin: “I want to show Italy that you are a human being like everyone else and that the propaganda being spread is not true. We are all human.”

In response, the Russian president thanked the artist, who was invited on stage for a photo, also underlining that “Russia and Italy are united by many factors, including the fight for independence and the desire for freedom that Italians have always in the heart”.

The gesture had been interpreted as an act of support for the Kremlin leader and had sparked several controversies in the press. “The photos of Meloni's kiss with Biden or Netanyahu should cause at least more discussion than mine with Putin,” Jorit wrote on Instagram. “And instead the war propaganda made us believe that on one side there are the good guys (West) and on the other the bad guys (Russia, in the future also China?)”.

The artist concluded the speech with a call for peace: “European politicians must immediately resume diplomatic contacts and open a dialogue with Russia,” wrote Jorit. “The war must be stopped, bridges must be built between peoples, it must be done now!”.

The controversies continue

In Sochi however, the Neapolitan artist was not alone. Also in town were Ornella Muti, her daughter Naike Rivelli (who had just participated as a model in Moscow Fashion Week). In the Black Sea resort Jorit dedicated a mural to Muti, a true icon of cinema also in Russia. But there was no shortage of controversy here either.

In fact, upon returning from Sochi, still on Instagram, Naike Rivelli wanted explain its presence in Russia: “We didn't come for political reasons. We came to support women and our fans, mom has been doing it since the times of communism, when she came to shoot her first films at a very young age, in terrifying times here,” Rivelli wrote. “Art has always been neutral because it serves to cheer up and give hope, love and culture to all those who need it. Especially in difficult times. There is a lot of gratitude among the common people for our presence. We came for eco-sustainable women's fashion and the World Youth Forum to support the promising young people who have come here from all over the world.”

The explanation, however, was not enough, so much so that the actress wanted to respond to some negative comments on her and her mother's presence in Russia despite two years of war in Ukraine and the death in prison of Putin's main opponent, Alexei Navalny.

“I would like to remind everyone of one thing guys: Italy is not pro-peace at the moment, on the contrary: it is waging a war together with other countries,” wrote Rivelli. We are pro-peace and we say it in every country we go to, from Italy to Russia. And especially at this moment I would refer to Israel and Palestine, where peace is needed.”

Finally, in another post, Ornella Muti's daughter added: “I would like to remind everyone that we are half Russian on my grandmother Ilse Renata Krause's side, and half Neapolitan on my grandfather Mario Rivelli's side. We've been going to Russia forever. Since I was born and a mother even before I was born. We have family, relatives and many many friends there forever.”