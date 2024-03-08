Neapolitan artist Jorit has received a lot of criticism for his participation in an art event in Russia. But he defends himself, defends the art he creates and tells his story about the Russian people.

You said that Putin is a man like any other, what do you think about the invasion of Ukraine?

I believe it is impossible to have a position on the invasion of Ukraine that does not take into account what has happened in previous years. It's not a question of justifying the invasion, but of understanding how it could have gotten to this point. All things considered, a conflict between the Ukrainian state and the Russian-speaking territories of Donbass has existed for 10 years. Analysts have defined it as a low intensity conflict, but it is a conflict that has produced thousands of deaths with copious civilian losses. The Minsk agreements, constantly violated, have failed to stop the escalation. In such a tense context, if we then consider the hypothesis, feared in 2022, of Ukrainian entry into NATO, which means bringing the Atlantic alliance to Russia's western border, it cannot be surprising that a conflict has broken out.

What feelings did you perceive among people in Russia regarding Putin and the war in Ukraine?

Putin enjoys enormous support in Russia. Anyone who has been there can verify this. Moreover, the last elections showed this clearly. Are there doubts regarding the democratic transparency of electoral moments? I believe there are no frauds or operational distortions that are relevant to such high percentages. It is not a judgment of merit, but just an acknowledgment of reality.

Regarding the conflict, however, the impression is that people are worried, no one likes to be at war and Russian citizens are no exception. The common perception, however, is that Western states are much more responsible than Russia or Ukraine themselves.

What do you think of the criticism you received in Italy for your mural with Ornella Muti and the photos with Putin?

I believe that the immediacy of social media can often sacrifice complexity and leads to hasty judgments. My mural in Sochi was created as part of a street art festival involving 25 artists from 11 different countries. It wasn't just me.

However, I believe the intent of my photo with Putin was misunderstood and it was probably my responsibility. But there was no hagiographic intent. I believe that dehumanizing enemies is dangerous. This applies to everyone, let's be clear, Putin is a man, but President Biden or Zelensky is also a man. We are all human and perhaps taking it can help us not kill each other. In war everyone always loses.

Do you think art should be engaged and political or not?

It's not a matter of what I think. Art is always political, the difference is whether you are aware of it or not. I try to be one and I try to give messages of peace through my work.

Have you ever regretted any of your murals due to the places where they were made or the context?

Look, I can easily understand why my choice to do work in Russia or in sensitive territories like Mariupol may have caused a stir. But no, I wouldn't say I'm sorry. Art belongs to everyone, in every part of the world. Governments and politicians will pass, but people and people will remain and those murals are for them.

Do you think you will work in Russia again?

Of course, what was said before applies. You can think many things about Putin, but ordinary people are not to blame and it is for them that I work.

What do you think about Navalny's death?

It's clearly a tragedy. Someone more qualified and with more resources than me will clarify what happened.

How was it received in Russia?

Good like always.