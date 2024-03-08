Jorit, far be it from me to praise Putin

“The recent visit to Russia is consistent with the path of artistic activism that I have been pursuing for years and, like the previous ones, aims to spread a message of peace. Far be it from me to praise Putin, but how can we not break the propaganda bubble that wants us to be in conflict and always on multiple fronts?“. writes in a post on Instagram, Jorit after the photo and his sentences about Putin.

Jorit, photo with Putin? And what about the Meloni-Biden kiss?

“The photos of Meloni's kiss with Biden or Netanyahu should cause at least more discussion than mine with Putin. And instead the war propaganda made us believe that on one side there are the good guys (West) and on the other the bad guys (Russia, in the future also China?)”, writes a post on Instagram, Jorit after the controversy over the photo and his quotes about Putin.

Read also

Who is Jorit, the Neapolitan street artist who asked Putin for a selfie