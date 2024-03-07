Russia, the Jorit-Putin skirmish in Sochi: “Propaganda says strange things…”

After Italian student who loves the Russia it's up to Joritthe famous Neapolitan street artist, dialogue with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The artist was among the over 20 thousand participants in the International Youth Forum in Sochiin Russia, coming from 190 countries, at a certain point, from the stands, he himself takes the floor, Joritthe 33-year-old Neapolitan street artist, born Ciro Cerulloknown to the world for his portraits murals from the Human Tribe series.

“If possible, I can take a photo with her to demonstrate in Italy that she is real. Why does propaganda say strange things?“, he asks with a doomed expression. And the number one of Kremlin he doesn't get upset at all and accepts: “Of course, Won't you pinch me to make sure I'm real?“. So the artist joins the president on stage for the handshake and the ritual photo.