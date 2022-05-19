Hello Goodbye: How are things now? was created for the theme month of KRO-NCRV, which is all about racism, discrimination and diversity. What Hello Goodbye has to do with that? Well, a lot, according to presenter Joris Linssen. ,,There is no place in the Netherlands where you meet so many different types of people than at Schiphol”, he says. “Editors are always diligently looking for more diversity in their programs, while we do not turn our hand for it.”