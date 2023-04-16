Dozens of relatives, friends and acquaintances came to the aid of livestock farmers on Saturday who were affected by the major fire on Easter Monday in Etten-Leur. They marched across the fields all day long in rows of twenty or thirty men, picking up the charred remnants of solar panels, insulation material and other soot particles between the blades of grass.

