Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The mochiteco jorgito lugo had a lucid night for win over Osvaldo ‘Katotas’ Maldonado from Sonorain the stellar contest of the show ‘Yaquis vs Cañeros’.

The Kochul Gym prospectus imposed his fine boxing and powerful punch from the first round, frustrating the attempts of the brave Sonoran.

The damage was noticeable on the face of Maldonado, that little or nothing could be done, until his team did not let him leave the bench after completing seven rounds.

Thus, lugo add your ninth knockout in 11 winskeeping his record immaculate and the aspirations of one day reaching starting opportunities.

For maldonado is his third defeatin exchange for eight wins.

The evening, promoted by the companies Pro KO and Kochul Pro, was held at the Centennial Sports Center, within the framework of the activities for the 120th anniversary of the founding of Los Mochis.

with champion class

In a co-star match, the Tijuana native Kenia Enríquez imposed her class double world champion to overcome by unanimous decision in eight rounds to the duranguense Araceli Palacios.

He even came to put her in poor condition in the last seconds of the fight, stirring up the hubbub in the stands, but Palacios withstood the onslaught until the bell rang.

Enríquez reaches 26 victories, with only one defeat, and waits for a chance to conquer another crown.

It should be noted, that The Tijuana native appears as the first flyweight ranked in the World Boxing Council rankingand hopes to be able to challenge the American Marlen Esparza.

local support

The former national champion Andres Olivas made a triumphant comeback after a two-year hiatus.

the mochiteco defeated culichi Cristian Pacheco in the fifth roundto improve their record to 21-0 and a draw.

While the prospect Paúl ‘Tocherito’ Rubio ended in the first episode with the Durango Víctor Martínez, claiming his second victory in paid boxing.

Other results

In one of the preliminary fights, the Sonoran Marco Cota was imposed by a unanimous ruling in six rounds against Brandon Rosales, improving his numbers to 10-1.

the sonoran prospect Erick Hernández knocked out Raúl Romero in the second roundand reached 6-0.

While David King put out in a minute and a half to debutant Louis Santiago Lopez, achieving his third win as a professional.