It is the great appearance of the last times of national motorsport. And he came to the fore based on talent, effort, and results. Jorgito Barrio, the boy who took importance for his titles and victories despite the age of 16, an age that does not allow him to have the registration to drive on public roads, ran two races and won them, by prevailing in TC2000 and in Formula 2.0 , categories that accompany the Super TC2000.

The Pinamar rider won the second race he competed in TC2000, a category in which he debuted with a victory last week. When he got out of the car, he got on the podium, and as fast as on the tracks, he immediately settled into Formula Renault 2.0, a discipline in which he became champion a month ago, for the 2020 season, by winning in the monoposts category. , the “school of pilots” of the national motorsport.

Barrio does not stop running and winning. In TC2000, where he had started from fourth position, he climbed with surpasses and favored by third-party incidents, for which he again agreed to victory.

“The race rewarded whoever looked after the tires at the start. From there it was possible to arrive whole on the end. I had a very good competition, I was able to advance. At one point there was a friction between Montenegro and Marques and that favored me, “said Barrio.

The race was dominated by Ignacio Montenegro, but he starred in an incident with Facundo Marques. The first was penalized and the second, injured by the touch. From there, Matías Cravero fought with Barrio (there was even a touch but the Cordovan had to return his position). From there, the young pilot headed for triumph.

Minutes later, Barrio ran with the helmet to get on the Formula Renault 2.0. And there he started from the second position, behind Isidoro Vezzaro, whom he defeated in the opening spike. From there, he dominated from end to end a bumpy race, with the mistakes of Longhi and Tomás Pozner.

This weekend, Formula Renault 2.0 featured several rookie drivers, including Emiliano Stang, who started 9th and finished 4th.

On his triumph in Formula Renault 2.0, the Pinamar driver commented: “This is a dream. I can not believe it. I had a very good start, I went to the front quickly and from there I was able to control the race ”.

Barrio, who three weeks ago had the opportunity to test a Fluence from the Renault Super TC2000 official team (“It is the category I aspire to reach in the future,” he confessed) is the leader of both championships, both in TC2000 and in Formula Renault 2.0.

At just 16 years old, Barrio, who lives in Pinamar, attends his secondary studies in General Madariaga, where he moves thanks to the fact that his parents take him, who take turns taking them to the educational establishment, since he still does not use the service of transportation, due to the pandemic. Minimal stories of a boy who for now drives only on the tracks, does not stop winning, and is no longer a promise to become an extraordinary reality of national motorsport.

