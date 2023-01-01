From this moment on, Jorginho can negotiate his future with a view to the summer market as a free agent, the Italian does not have a renewal offer from Chelsea on the table and everything indicates that the arrival of Enzo Fernández is destined to to be able to dispense with the services of the midfielder. Although, the reality is that the player’s wishes to renew are also minimal, so everything indicates that in 6 months the relationship between both parties will end inevitably and in the best of terms.
For this reason, who at the time was considered the best midfielder on the entire planet is analyzing the options he has on the table to continue his career, since it is entering the final stretch, since the Eurocup champion is already a veteran of a thousand battles. Despite this, the Brazilian-born man still maintains a good level to continue within the elite and that is why 3 major teams want to sign him.
Newcastle, Barcelona and Napoli are the real options for Jorginho, who actually feels attracted to return to Italy with the club that brought him to stardom years ago, although it is a fact that the Neapolitan squad is the one that has the least money to offer a stellar salary. The second on the list is the magpies, the Premier League team is very interested in their football, but it is the club that interests the Italian the least. Finally there are the culés who still analyze the signature.
#Jorginhos #options #summer #market
Leave a Reply