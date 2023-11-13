admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 13/11/2023 – 15:48

The governor of Santa Catarina Jorginho Mello (PL) vetoed a bill that grants gun ownership to private security guards. The proposal, approved by the Legislative Assembly of Santa Catarina (Alesc) on October 3, recognized the activity as “risky”, which would justify authorization to carry a firearm inside and outside working hours.

The veto, which was published in an extra version of the Official Gazette of Santa Catarina last Thursday, 9th, accepted the opinions of the State Attorney General’s Office (PGE) and the Civil and Military Police of Santa Catarina. Mello justified the veto by saying that the proposal is “unconstitutional and contrary to the public interest”.

Bill no. 129/2022 was proposed by a supporter of Mello, state deputy Jessé Lopes (PL), and would allow the possession of weapons by security guards and private security guards, including during “days off and periods between shifts”. In justification, the parliamentarian states that “the carrying of weapons granted to professionals from private security companies has been vilified, so that these agents have only enjoyed this prerogative when on active duty”.

For the deputy who presented the proposal, the right of these workers to carry firearms outside of working hours is a matter of “legal security”. The report contacted deputy Jessé Lopes, but did not receive a response until the report was published.

The opinions that the governor accepted to justify the total veto of the proposal say that it violates the Union’s prerogative to legislate on the subject and mention precedents from the Federal Supreme Court (STF): in Tocantins, the same initiative was the target of direct action by unconstitutionality. The Tocantins Legislative Assembly approved legislation that also granted security guards possession of firearms by recognizing the risk of the activity. The STF overturned it in March.

The initiative goes against other measures adopted by the Mello government, which is a first-time ally of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Recently, his management adopted a list of books that should be removed from public schools in the State. The order that books be “stored in a location not accessible to the school community” includes best-sellers, futuristic works and those dealing with love and sex.

The government of Santa Catarina denied that it was practicing censorship and stated that the works were only removed from the initial years to be redirected to high school classes and the final years of elementary school.