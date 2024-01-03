Filipe Mello is a lawyer and has held other positions in the State; he replaces Estêner Soratto, who returned to the Legislative Assembly

The governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), appointed his own son, Filipe Mello, as Secretary of State of the Civil House. The announcement was made this Wednesday (January 3, 2024) through official note from the government. Here's the complete (PDF – 1 MB).

Filipe Mello is a lawyer by training and has held other public positions in the State and in Florianópolis City Hall.

In 2008, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) approved the Binding Precedent 13, which prohibits the appointment of a spouse, partner or relative up to the 3rd degree for management, leadership, advisory or positions of trust. However, it makes an exception for positions in the 1st level.

The previously Secretary of the Civil House, Estêner Soratto da Silva Júnior (PL), left his post to return to the Legislative Assembly of Santa Catarina. He was elected state deputy in the 2022 election.

“I end my mission at the Civil House Secretariat with a feeling of duty accomplished. I thank Governor Jorginho Mello for allowing me to participate directly in the development and approval of programs such as Universidade Gratuita”wrote Soratto in Publication on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch:

NOW IT'S IN CABINET 106! 🚀 I end my mission at the Civil House Secretariat with the feeling of duty accomplished. ✅ I thank Governor Jorginho Mello for allowing me to participate directly in the development and approval of programs such as Universidade Gratuita. pic.twitter.com/AK8eOVywNG — Soratto (@sorattojr) December 31, 2023

In the same statement from the state government, other changes to the Government of Santa Catarina were announced. In addition to the Civil House, 8 other areas also had changes, including the departments of Administration, Communication, Protection and Civil Defense and Public Security.

WHO IS FILIPE MELLO

Filipe Mello is a lawyer who works in public law and has experience in public management.

He held the following positions:

Secretary of Administration (2005-2006);

Secretary of State for Planning (2011-2012);

executive secretary for International Affairs (201- 2014)

Secretary of State for Tourism, Culture and Sport (2014-2016).

secretary of the Civil House (2017-2018).

He was a member of the Tax Court of the State of Santa Catarina and State Counselor of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) from Santa Catarina.