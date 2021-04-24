Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Italian star, Jorginho, the Chelsea midfielder, admitted that former coach Frank Lampard, “the legend of the Blues”, assumed the responsibility of the team very early, and was not yet ready in terms of the experience necessary to occupy this position, and lead a team of the size and weight of Chelsea.

The appointment of Lampard as coach of the team in 2019, succeeding the Italian Mauricio Sarri, after a year of training for Derby County in the «Championship», and his first season was not bad, as he ranked fourth in the Premier League standings, although the team only included in its ranks Only one player from Real Madrid is Matteo Kovacic, while the great disaster was in his second season, which was very disappointing in terms of results, despite the hiring of some of the best players in the lead, the Germans Timo Werner and Kai Havertz and Moroccan Hakim Ziyech, in addition to the stars already in the team Such as the American Polsic, the Englishman Tammy Abraham, and the Frenchman Olivier Giroud.

“I will be sincere in talking about Lampard, and I think that just because he was a legend in the club, he jumped several stages, it was necessary for him to pass through it stage stage, in order to learn and get more experiences, before he took over,” Jorginho added. Great team training.

Jorginho said: He came to a club whose legend was a player, without having the necessary and sufficient experience in previous clubs, this is my opinion very frankly.

It is noteworthy that Lampard’s record is a player full of achievements with the team, who is a fan of Stamford Bridge fans, and played more than 600 matches with the team, scored more than 200 goals, and led the club to win the English Premier League 3 times, and also contributed to Chelsea winning the Champions League 2011 season – 2012.