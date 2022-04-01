Jorginho Juve, the Italian-Brazilian midfielder can fly to Turin in the summer but Chelsea will have to get a replacement first

The Chelsea is experiencing a very difficult time at the corporate level after the Russian invasion ofUkraine. Roman Abramovic he left the presidency of the club, the main sponsor Three terminated the contract and the Premier has blocked in / out transfers and renewals in the next market session. Not only that, the Chelsea has difficulty even organizing travel due to some restrictions on ticket sales. The situation is dramatic and the Blues could find themselves in the situation of having to sell off many valuable pieces or see them start on a free transfer. According to rumors arriving from England in the summer, an axis could be established between Chelsea And Juventus.

Jorginho Juve: “He can arrive in Italy, but only on one condition”

According to reports Krishan Davisjournalist of 90min.comChelsea would be interested in Dybalawhich as is known will not be renewed with the Juventuswhile the bianconeri would have set their sights on two players now coached by Tuchel.

“The Chelsea has many attackers, but some should leave. The first suspect to leave is Timo Werner. In that case there is a chance to see Dybala in London: a player like him, on a free transfer, is tempting to everyone, “he said Davis to CalcioMercato.it. For their part, the Bianconeri are interested in Rudigercontract expiring in the summer but with an important engagement, to let people catch their breath Chiellini but there is also the suggestion Jorginho, even if only under special conditions. “All the big clubs have their sights set on the German defender. – continues the journalist – The Chelsea he doesn’t have much chance to hold him back. Regarding Jorginho, the Blues could sell it in the summer to earn some money. For the Juventus would be the ideal player. The chances of his landing in Turin will rise in the event that the Chelsea he will make a move into midfield. ” Jorginho is valued approx 45 million euros.

It remains to be seen whether the London club will actually have the opportunity to operate on the market in the summer, perhaps only after being sold to another owner. Even the MMA fighter Conor McGregor he proposed himself in this role.

