The good moment with Arsenal pushed the coach to recall the Italian-Brazilian: “He always explained his choices to me. At the Olimpico where did I miss the penalty against Switzerland? Thanks for reminding me…”

From our correspondent Fabio Licari – coverciano (fi)

Sometimes they come back. Jorginho is here again, he was missing from the Nations in June, it seemed that his blue adventure was now over. But his performances in the Premier League with Arsenal made his call-up almost obligatory. Anyone who plays at a high level in London and the surrounding area cannot fail to be in Spalletti’s national team. If Jorginho is as brilliant as he brilliantly hosts a press conference on Friday, we have half a foot in the European Championship.

Surprised by Spalletti’s call?

“Happy to have been recalled. Spalletti immediately told me what he expects from me. He wants me to control the team, keep it compact, to create the positive game we have in mind. We spoke with him in these times, he explained to me the choices, basically I played less. I told him: ‘Don’t worry, I’ll be back’. And the call came.” See also Cristiano Ronaldo 'refused to play': strong accusation from Man. United's manager

Honestly, I was down a bit after the European Championship…

“My “radio” was on, I always helped with my voice, but the plays were seen a little less”.

Comparisons with the Premier League are embarrassing for us. Is England the favorite for the Euro?

“They are always favourites, they have a great team, but talent isn’t enough to win. The Premier League is beautiful, but Serie A is too.”

In Nations did you think you were done with Italy?

“No, I feel like I still have a lot to do, I’m fine and I’ll do everything to help her. I want to feel the emotions of the European Championship again.”

Why is there more running in the Premier League?

“There is more intensity, I think it’s a cultural thing, the different way in which they see the game. In Italy it’s like playing chess, in England everything is more instinctive, they always throw themselves at everything without thinking much. This is the real difference”.

Rebirth at Arsenal?

“Settling in is never immediate, but the start wasn’t bad either. Arteta gives you a billion pieces of information, it takes time. I’m fine now.” See also No Italy, Banchero will play the World Cup with the United States

Back to Rome, the stadium of the missed penalty against Switzerland…

“Thank you for the beautiful memory… (laughs, ed.). I have an extra motivation, the Olimpico is always beautiful, we will need all the positive energy. But I don’t have any psychological blocks. I would also like to return to play in Italy one day. But I don’t know when, I’m very happy at Arsenal, I have a lot to do in England.”

What if there is a penalty again?

“If it happens, and if it’s my turn, I won’t back down. I’m ready, but I don’t decide.”

“It’s not for me to say. There are young people who are growing up, perhaps not with my characteristics. For now you have to settle for me. For the role you need to put the team before yourself and make things easy for your teammates.”

Not positive memories of North Macedonia. And now?

“A closed, compact team that will try to hit us on the counterattack. We need organization and offensive play. We have to score. In two games we have conceded two shots and two goals, so we mustn’t concede anything anymore.”

There are fewer and fewer selectable Italians… See also F1 | Pirelli: the reasons for a renewal that go beyond money

“We need to believe more in our talents, whether they are in Italy or abroad. Sometimes we don’t believe in ourselves. That’s the problem.”

Generational change is underway…

“And there are players with personality, Di Lorenzo, Cristante, Locatelli are coming through. The talent is there.”

Differences between Mancini and Spalletti?

“I don’t like comparisons, but they both have great experience and great sincerity. The game doesn’t seem different to me: they ask for good football, ball possession, a high team and pressure.”

Do you feel changed by the European Championship?

“Two years of football is a lot of games: I’ve grown a lot even by changing teams and coaches. I think I understand the game more and compete better: it’s not enough to play well, you need experience.”

“I always have them, otherwise I would have to stop. But I won’t say which ones.”