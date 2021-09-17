The mother, the first coach, the teammates in Brazil and Italy speak. So we come to understand how the blue brain and Chelsea managed to win everything they could in 2021. Missing the Golden Ball …
The signal from the TV is weak. Someone tries to shake the cables, the others take their places. At the Camp Nou the music of the Champions plays. Eyes of the world on: the final is one step away. Five hours in the west, the coach has postponed the afternoon training. He wants the kids to enjoy the challenge. The smallest has wide eyes.
.
Leave a Reply