The midfielder was reborn at the Gunners: “The manager pushes us all to the limit, we are on the right path”

From our correspondent Davide Chinellato – London

In the match that put Arsenal back at the top of the table he came on in the 93rd minute, but there is a lot of Jorginho in the Gunners’ successes in this first part of the season. And not only because Mikel Arteta dotes on him so much that he considers him the ideal midfielder in front of the defense for his game system. The 31-year-old is the man of experience, a general on the pitch who instills calm in his teammates even in the most complicated moments. Someone who has won and knows how to win. “And Arsenal are on the right path,” he said in an exclusive interview with the Mexican version of Paramount Plus.

See also Olympiacos-Genk, hot vigil in Athens: the Greek police arrest 7 Romanians, for fear of retaliation… arsenal — Jorginho, who before the break played so much and so well that he convinced Spalletti to bring him back to the national team (two starts against North Macedonia and Ukraine, the decisive matches on the way to the European Championship), explains what makes Arsenal so strong enough to be back at the top of the table, so convinced of being able to duel with Manchester City and Liverpool for that Premier League dream of last season. “We are in a good position because of the way we work, the way we constantly want to improve, the way we push to win matches,” he explains. We are doing well and I think we are going in the right direction.” Jorginho in recent matches has shared midfield with Declan Rice, the jewel in the crown of the Arsenal transfer market. “Dec is a great player – says the blue English international – and when you have great players around you everything is easier. We want the same things and on the pitch we try to help each other.” See also IMSA | There is confidence in the three Ferraris for the 24h of Daytona

arteta — The real secret of the Gunners however, according to Jorginho, is Arteta. The manager who wanted him from Chelsea in January, the one who dotes on him and would like him to stay even beyond the expiration of his contract at the end of the season. “Mikel is a great coach, because he wants the best from all his players and pushes everyone to the limit – explains the blue coach, who recently celebrated 200 benches with the Gunners -. I think he will win a lot in his career, for what he it’s as a coach on the pitch and as a person off it.”

Italy — Jorginho doesn’t talk about returning to the national team but talks about how Italy changed his life and career. “At 15 I was playing in a football school in Brazil and an Italian agent noticed me and took me to Verona – he recalls -. I moved without my family, chasing my dream of playing football. It wasn’t easy: at that At the age I moved to the other side of the world alone and living on 20 euros a week. But I’m grateful for everything that happened, as it happened, because that experience made me grow a lot as a man.” From there, Jorginho set off to get to the top. And now that he is back with Arsenal he intends to do everything to stay there. See also Did they convince him? The colleague who advised César Montes to sign for Espanyol