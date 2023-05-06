In the old style of the avant-garde, the Mexican Jorge Volpi appeared in 1996 protected by a group, a manifesto and, what matters, a work. In the Crack group he was accompanied by his friend Ignacio Padilla, Eloy Urroz, Pedro Ángel Palou and Ricardo Chávez Castañeda and they all published a novel that year (Volpi’s, The melancholic temperament) which illustrated the postulates in the manifesto: in short, the refusal of aesthetic tameness and a return to the great literature of the sixties, which had in turn been an assimilation of the most daring and exploratory literary modernity. In 2016, months before Padilla lost his life in a traffic accident, they published a splendid post-manifesto in which each of them reviewed those purposes. Volpi was clear about it: he continued betting on complexity, on depth and polyphony, on enduring writing capable of changing life even if it is only for one reader. And that is the poetics that underlies these long stories or medium-distance stories —as the author likes to call them— that are unified by the common issue of rage or anger that seems to have settled in our reality, analogical rage and, with greater impunity, the virtual one.

The compenetration of the narrative technique, diverse in each of the pieces, with the satirical prism they offer is impeccable.

Of the six stories, four are unpublished and, I say it now, magnificent. Of the other two, ‘Poética’ comes from 1999 but has been so reworked that it can be added to the previous ones, also in its excellence. The other, ‘Atonality’, is actually a mother story made up of four monothematic micro-stories that were published in 1992 and that, even though they are incisive portraits of rapture or musical paroxysm, do not reach the sure mastery of the rest. And it is that the rapport of the narrative technique, diverse in each of the pieces, with the satirical prism they offer is impeccable. Thus, in ‘Irreversibility’, the difficult writing of the obituary of a famous scientist by a disciple is told from the latter’s internal monologue, so that at the same time we meet one and the other, the victimized disciple and the exploitative academic unfolded. in furious hater on Twitter (the “Blue Bird”) where he spits out his ecumenical hatred.

No less ingenious is ‘Fatality’ (which has to do with the fatum of Greek tragedy), where the myth of Antigone serves as a canvas to tell, in a theatrical way, the disagreement between two brothers (Eteocles and Polynices) in a Mexican family (with its Oedipus, its Jocasta, its Ismene and, of course, its Antigone). In ‘Sustainability’ the formal game consists of jibarizing a novel structure and I would almost say a Nordic political soap opera without sacrificing the murky relationships of jealousy, rancor, power, sex and betrayal between the characters. And ‘Transparency’ is a tour de force in which the narrator dissolves in the gibberish of a Twitter thread where countless discordant voices manage to recount a disappearance to speak, in fact, about the opacity and control of the networks.

The constructive awareness of these stories is also revealed in the exemplary contrast between the subject (the permanent hatred, tension, rage) and the humorous tone, as if the ironic and satirical perspective on our daily furies were proposed as a way of purgation. . In this sense, ‘Poética’ is a well-rounded story, where the unabashed self-representation allows Volpi, through his transcript Santiago Contreras, to joke around with his Crack friends (with the autonomous characters of Eloy Urroz, for example), give a homage to Ignacio Padilla (here Juan J. Dietrich) through a detective plot and, finally, mocking the low passions that can (or usually) accompany a literary career. A delight, really.

