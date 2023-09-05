Jorge Vilda, dismissed this Tuesday as women’s national coach and sports director, has gone from touching the sky with his fingers as world champion to sign his dismissal after eight years in office.

(It may be of interest to you: Jorge Vilda, dismissed as Spain women’s coach).

Vilda’s dismissal closes one of the gaps in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for everything that happened at the end of the World Cup final in Sydney and confirms what the interim president of the organization, Pedro Rocha, hinted a few days ago when confirming the continuity of Luis de la Fuente in the absolute men’s category and saying that he had to speak with Vilda.

His attitude, when the behavior of Luis Rubiales in the box and on the podium for the kiss with Jenni Hermoso was already in question, and the applause that he gave to the still president days later in the federative assembly, when he announced that he was not going to resign, left his dismissal practically closed.

(We tell him: Rubiales Case: DT of Spain Luis de la Fuente apologizes, “I don’t have to resign”).

Luis Rubiales, at the 2023 Women’s World Cup ceremony.

It was useless that the day after this he regretted the inappropriate behavior of Rubiales and that he has tarnished the greatest success of Spanish women’s soccer, world champion after beating England in the final on the 20th 1-0. Before that message, her coaching staff had already left him alone. Eleven of her collaborators had already made their positions available to the RFEF.

By paradoxes of fate and without raising my voice, Vilda went from hero to villain in just hours. His greatest sporting success has been his great conviction. The victory in the World Cup, which seemed like his great argument to silence critical voices when fifteen players asked for changes after the 2022 Euro Cup to go back with the team, has turned completely against him.

(Also: Luis Rubiales exploded against the Administrative Court of Sport).

The coach then had to recruit new players, many of whom are now world champions like him, along with others who have returned, such as Jenni Hermoso, but he is no longer the coach.

🚨 | The RFEF dismisses Jorge Vilda as national coach and sports director. The coach has been key to the remarkable growth of women’s football and leaves Spain as world champion and second in the FIFA ranking.ℹ️ https://t.co/als2TBU5mb pic.twitter.com/u6f3TzAc6B – RFEF (@rfef) September 5, 2023

Vilda’s stage on the bench of Spain

His dismissal puts an end to a stage that began in 2015 to replace Ignacio Quereda, with the experience of having led the under-19 team since 2014, and, previously, since his arrival at the RFEF in 2010, the under-17 team. With this won two Eurocupstwo European runner-ups, a world bronze and a European bronze and achieved a world runner-up.

A 42-year-old from Madrid, Vilda grew up surrounded by soccer and with her father as a great mirror. Ángel Vilda was Johan Cruyff’s physical trainer during his time at Barcelona, ​​and Juup Heynckes at Real Madrid in the seventh European Cup, among other teams.

Before finishing his Physical Education degree, he received a call from Rafa López, his former Real Madrid youth coach, who presented him with a project at Canillas, a modest grassroots club in the Madrid neighborhood of Hortaleza and from which he made the leap to the RFEF.

Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda

In charge of the senior team since 2015, he played in the Euro 2017 in the Netherlands, in which the team managed to reach the quarterfinals for the third time in its history, but was eliminated against Austria, after a penalty shootout after a draw steel.

(Read here: Luis Rubiales: the legal argument that would tie him to the presidency of the Federation).

In qualifying for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, Spain, in addition to winning the ticket, scored 25 goals and only conceded two. Already in the group stage of the competition, she won her first match in an absolute World Cup against South Africa, with goals from Jenni Hermoso and Lucia Garcia, and went to the round of 16 for the first time. The crossing with the United States forced the return home.

In the Euro 2022, Spain reached the quarterfinals against England, but after the tie to one in regulation time, the English got into the semifinals and then took the title.

Celebration of Spain after winning the Women’s World Cup Photo: Rodrigo Jimenez. efe

At the recent World Cup and with apparent calm in the team, to which players such as the double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso, Aitana Bonmatí or Mariona Caldentey returned, Spain arrived after an immaculate qualifying phase.

In New Zealand they beat Costa Rica (3-0), thrashed Zambia (5-0), but lost to Japan (4-0), finishing second in Group C.

Subsequent victories over Switzerland (5-1), the Netherlands (2-1) and Sweden (2-1) put the team into the final, in which a goal by Real Madrid player Olga Carmona against England took Spain to the top of the podium.

Achieving glory was the prelude to an unimaginable institutional crisis, who in the end has taken away the coach who has turned the team into world champions.

SPORTS

With information from Efe

More news in EL TIEMPO