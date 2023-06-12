🙌🇪🇸 : WE HAVE THE LIST OF SPAIN!

😍 These 5 of them are part of the call for preparation for the World Cup.

🗺️ 23 players will be chosen next June 30 to travel to Australia and New Zealand.#PlayFightAndWin pic.twitter.com/j5NTgcQihw

— Spanish Women’s Soccer Team (@SEFutbolFem) June 12, 2023