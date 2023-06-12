Jorge Vilda’s calls are full of emotion and suspense, but this one is even more than the previous ones, mainly for two reasons. The first is because it is the pre-list for the World Cup and the second because in recent days eight players from the “15 rebels”, as they have been called by the Federation, sent statements announcing that they were fit to be called up.
The women’s national coach has put an end to the uncertainty of whether this group of players would return to the national team. This afternoon, Vilda announced the names of the 30 players who are part of the World Cup shortlist that will begin on July 20. Of this group, she will still have to make seven discards for the big event in Australia and New Zealand.
goalkeepers: Cata Coll, Elene Lete, Mass, Salon.
defenses: Ivana Andrés, Ona Battle, Olga Carmona, Laia Codina, Jana Fernández, Rocío Gálvez, Sheila, Oihane and Irene Paredes
Midfielders: Tere Abelleira, Fiamma Benítez, Aitana Bonmatí, Irene Guerrero, Jenni Hermoso, Maite, Alexia and Zornoza
front: Mariona Caldentey, Marta Cardona, Athenea, Inma Gabarro, Esther González, Eva Navarro and Salma Paralluelo
Who were the 15 players who asked not to be called up?
Last September, 15 players sent a statement to the Spanish Federation in which they asked not to be called up, citing health reasons. With the passing of the months and the calls, these players were not called up and recently eight have changed their position.
These players were: Patri Guijarro, Mapi León, Sandra Paños, Lola Gallardo, Moraza, Aitana Bonmatí, Leila Ouahabi, Lucía García, Ona Batlle, Laia Alexandri, Claudia Pina, Andrea Pereira, Mariona Caldentey, Nerea Eizaguirre and Amaiur Sarriegi.
One of the proper names is Alexia Putellas, current winner of the Ballon d’Or and the best player in the world and in the Spanish team. The midfielder has missed practically the entire season due to injury, and that, added to the support she gave her teammates who refused to be called up even though she did not send the email asking not to be called up due to injury, caused the uncertainty surrounding she was maximum.
Finally, Jorge Vilda has decided to include Alexia in the pre-list for the World Cup and it is most likely that she will be part of the squad for the big event this summer.
When does the Spanish women’s team play?
Before the start of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Spanish team will play two friendly matches to prepare for the tournament.
The first of them will be on June 29 in Avilés against the Panamanian team, at a time yet to be confirmed, and the second on July 5 in Copenhagen against Denmark at 6:00 p.m. After those two games, Jorge Vilda’s team will head to New Zealand where he will debut in the World Cup against Costa Rica on July 21.
