Jorge Vilda, Former Spanish women’s soccer coach, said that his dismissal is “unfair”, that he “did not expect” the dismissal despite the rumors in recent days about his future and revealed that the contract for his renewal for four seasons was “perfected” after conquer the World.

The Spanish coach, dismissed as a result of the controversy generated with Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF suspended from his functions since last August 26 for the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, He had been in the position since July 30, 2015, when he replaced Ignacio Quereda. He was the fourth coach of the women’s team after Rafael Muga and Teodoro Nieto.

Against everyone

“I’m as good as you can be after being world champion sixteen days ago, ten days ago being renewed for four more years with a higher salary and today being unjustly dismissed,” said Jorge Vilda, in ‘El Larguero’, from the SER Chain.

“I will never applaud anything sexist and I will never applaud something that goes against feminism, understanding it as a fight for equality and equity. I didn’t know what I was going to that Assembly. I thought we were going to experience a resignation, and many people can feel reflected by an event in which there are many people, you are in the front line, your boss’s speech is addressed to you and he is making public that he values ​​you,” he declared.

“I applaud a management, which must not be forgotten that in 2018, in women’s football, we moved in three million and now we do it in twenty-eight. I applaud that since 2018 I have not been told no to anything, “commented Vilda, who continued to justify her attitude that day with the applause for Rubiales.

“I’m not going to applaud the gestures but it’s really difficult, with 140 people applauding, to be the only one who doesn’t get up. When you go out and make a reflection, you go into shock and say that you would not have applauded before,” he commented.

Vilda, who revealed that since the Assembly she has not spoken with Rubiales.

He denied everything

Since this controversy began, and after arriving in Spain from Australia, Vilda has not spoken to

“I have known her for sixteen years, since she was a child. I have seen her become a woman and a world reference. I know that she and her family are having a hard time. He is waiting for everything to happen. I have not talked to her. I have disconnected from the phone. I can only say that she has helped me a lot and I have done my best so that things go well for her too. And I say that I did not ask him to appear in the video with Rubiales, “she commented.

Finally, Jorge Vilda said he was “very proud of what he has achieved” during all this time in charge of the Spanish team.

“I remember the players who have participated in all this time because they have all built the world champion Spain. I even go further back with the previous players and the pioneers and there are also clubs, territorial federations and the federation that have helped”, concluded.

