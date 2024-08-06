Jorge Solis. COURTESY

Mexican Jorge Solís walks through the streets of Indore, the most populated city in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India, on September 25, 2018. His purpose on this trip is to collect samples of medicinal plants used in the traditional medicine of the Asian country known as Ayurveda. He plans to sell them in Mexico. While entering a store in the commercial area of ​​the populous city, he is stopped by “civilians.” “The classic kidnapping in a square,” is the version that his father, Jorge Renán Solís Marín, gives to this newspaper in an interview. After his son spent six years in an Indian prison, the father has reported to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) that his son suffered extortion and torture and asks the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) to intercede in favor of his innocence. The Indian authorities have another version in which Solís was sentenced to 20 years in prison for collecting 10 kilograms of fentanyl to take to Mexico.

It was not the first time that Solís (46 years old) went to India. But it was one of the few times that he did so without his wife, who stayed in Mexico with their four-month-old and four-year-old daughters. On the night of September 24, 2018, he sent his husband several photos of samples of Ayurveda products that he wanted to take to Mexico. “It wasn’t long, they were business trips,” explains his father, who describes that this time the objective was to get agreements to market the products through his son’s company, Alaya Herbals, based in Guadalajara.

The next day the Mexican was arrested. And it is from this point on that the versions of his family and the Indian authorities differ. The newspaper Hindustan Timesbased in New Delhi, the capital of India, published on September 28 the news of a hard blow against drug trafficking in Indore. “The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three persons, including a Mexican national, for allegedly possessing over 10 kilograms of fentanyl hydrochloride, a narcotic substance valued at over Rs 100 crore ($1 million) in the international market,” the outlet reported.

DRI Deputy Director Nitin Agrawal told the Hindustan Times that Mohammad Sadiq and Manu Gupta were manufacturing fentanyl hydrochloride in an illegal laboratory in Indore. The drug had been sent to on four occasions by mail to his contact in Mexico, Jorge Solis. “But this time Jorge came in person to pick up the delivery,” Agrawal said. India is one of the main producers of chemical precursors, the raw material for making the powerful opioid that has caused a huge health crisis in the US.

In Mexico, the media picked up on the news. They accused Sadiq and Gupta, pharmaceutical workers, of manufacturing fentanyl in a basement in Indore. Jorge Solís was the supposed link between the drug cooks and the Sinaloa Cartel, the main Mexican node in the drug production network. “Fake news,” says Solís’ father firmly. “None of what they have said has been proven to Jorge. There is not even evidence that he was carrying the 10 kilograms of fentanyl,” he adds. What appears in the complaint that the family has filed with the FGR is that the arrest occurred “in the context of a series of raids by the DRI in that city of Indore.”

Solís’ father has been alleging irregularities since his son was put in shackles. “At no time was he allowed to establish contact with the Mexican consulate or his family, nor was he provided with the assistance of a translator,” reads the accusation against four Indian citizens who participated in the arrest. In a small room at the DRI facilities, they were the ones who, through Google Translate, “threatened” Solís with “disappearing him” if he did not sign some blank papers. “Agent Harishankar Gurjar held a firearm against his head and forced him to kneel,” explains the complaint to the FGR.

The version of what happened while the Mexican was detained differed greatly in the voice of the DRI. “He only speaks Spanish and a little broken English, and our knowledge of Spanish is zero, so we are having a hard time getting information out of him,” police sources explained to the Hindustan TimesSolis’ father claims that while he was in custody, the DRI made Ayurveda samples disappear from his room at the Marriott Hotel in Indore and deleted conversations he had with suppliers from his mobile phone.

Solís was officially declared detained under India’s Drugs, Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act two days after his capture on the streets of Indore on September 27. The first hearing was held a day later without an interpreter or consular assistance. Solís did not understand anything of what he was accused of. “If Jorge’s lawyer had done things right, they would have released him in three months. That’s the time Jorge should have been there, 90 days, for any clarification of the investigation,” explains his father, who has hired four different lawyers for his son in the six years he has been in prison. The total expense to try to free his son, he says, is 10 million pesos.

After the hearing, the extortion began. Sandeep Verma contacted Mariana Apodaca, the Mexican’s wife, via WhatsApp. The alleged DRI agent sent her a photo with her husband. The screenshots taken by Apodaca show conversations in which Verma claims he can set Solís free. In exchange, he asked for $500,000 or else his partner would be “falsely implicated in a drug trafficking matter,” according to the complaint filed with the FGR.

On October 8, Solís was officially imprisoned. Almost two years later, the Mexican began a hunger strike that lasted 17 days to demand communication with the Mexican Embassy in India. It was successful; the Mexican consul in India, Diego Pérez, appeared at the central prison in Indore. This is where most of the testimonies that his father is now reporting in Mexico came from. The day the diplomat arrived at Solís’ cell, he asked him, surprised, if he had not read the letters sent from the embassy. “The director of the prison took out of a drawer all the communications she had received from the Mexican embassy in India,” his father claims.

In February 2023, four years and three months after his capture, the Indian justice system took Solís’ statement. He was accompanied by a translator that the DRI itself had appointed. “The DRI demanded that he [al intérprete] “That Jorge would incriminate himself with his translation,” explains the complaint to the FGR. “They want me to hurt you and I can’t hurt you,” the translator told Solís as he left the hearing. The DRI prosecutor said in Hindi “mazak, mazak,” which means “just kidding” in Spanish.

Solís’ trial finally took place on May 12, 2023. Jorge was sentenced to 20 years in prison for crimes related to “the manufacture and preparation of narcotics, as well as conspiracy,” according to the complaint his father filed with the FGR. He was acquitted of export and financing. Some 150 witnesses linked him to the two Indian pharmacists who manufactured fentanyl in a basement in Indore. “All made up,” replies the Mexican’s father.

Despite the charges laid out in the complaint to the FGR, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an assessment in which it admits that Solís’ sentence is illegible. “The document does not make any sense in Spanish, it lacks coherence. The grammar, spelling and use of words are completely incomprehensible,” explains the document signed in New Delhi by Consul Diego Pérez.

Solís has now spent almost six years in prison. He shares a cell with 11 other people. He eats lentils from a pot with the other prisoners. He teaches English and sews police uniforms to earn some benefits inside the prison, explains his father, who speaks with him three times a week in 10-minute calls. “What will happen in the next few days is the appeal, which we believe we will get, at least Jorge will be granted bail,” says his father.

