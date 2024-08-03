HE DOESN’T WANT IT ❌

📰According to information from the newspaper Universal, Jorge Sánchez, Cruz Azul’s full-back, would be discarded from the Mexican National Team for Javier Aguirre. 🇲🇽

His style does not fit with the plans of the new coach of El Tri, leaving him out of future call-ups.🔥 pic.twitter.com/nWazNNoxR6

— Total Soccer (@futboltotal) August 3, 2024