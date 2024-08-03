Javier Aguirre’s third stage within the Mexican National Team has begun, the coach comes in as an emergency after the FMF signed the dismissal of Jaime Lozano. Being the case, the ‘Basque’ is already working on putting together the list for the month of September and although the coach has stated that all of the ‘Jimmy’s’ discards are open to return, at the same time he assures that no one has a signed place and proof of this is his first major discard, Jorge Sánchez.
According to Universal Deportes, the Cruz Azul starter is not to Aguirre’s liking for the right back, because while Sanchez has a physical potential that is uncommon in Mexico, he lacks the technique to fulfill his first job, that of defending. That being the case, the source affirms that the man who was the star both in the Martino and Lozano cycles will lose the position on the right wing, at least for the first call-up, such is the case that the coach has defined his replacements.
Aguirre, together with Márquez, will bet on the Mexican duo in Europe. The first and who is expected to be the starter will be Julián Araujo, who had a great year on loan at Las Palmas. Today, Barcelona is waiting to decide whether he will leave or continue. Likewise, Rodrigo Huescas will finally receive his opportunity with the senior team. His level since he was at Cruz Azul deserved it and now in Copenhagen, he has not lowered his pace one bit, so he will be called up.
#Jorge #Sanchez #ruled #Mexican #National #Team
