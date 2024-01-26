The Cruz Azul management wants to move on the closing of the market to give the new coach, Anselmi, more weapons so he can compete in a better way. Since all the signings that may still arrive aim to be of Mexican nationality, such is the case of Jorge Sánchez, who after a lot of drama and after consultations with FIFA, will be a new Cruz Azul player in the following hours, reports TUDN.
After knowing that there is no risk of being frozen for six months for violations of FIFA rules, Cruz Azul will give the final blow to close the signing of Sánchez this weekend for a figure of between 4 and 5 million dollars.
Ajax and Porto have agreed to terminate the loan and the move has to be largely determined by the pressure exerted by the Mexican who wants to return to Liga MX no matter what after a failed step in Europe.
What started very well has become complicated along the way, it is Cruz Azul. The machine under the management of Iván Alonso moved in the southern market of the continent in a fleeting way to obtain the signing of signings of good quality and price, all prior to the start of the tournament, which generated great expectations around the club , which has been turned off in recent weeks. Between the internal division and the terrible results obtained in the first two days accompanied by terrible football, Anselmi and his team leave more doubts than certainties.
