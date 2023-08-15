Understand Ajax fullback Jorge Sánchez has no plans to return to Mexico despite links with Chivas; also Ajax have no deal in place ⛔️🇲🇽

Player got some offers from big clubs in Europe and will make the decision soon with his agents. pic.twitter.com/fZ2aXTQjGM

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2023