Yesterday the news emerged that the former player of the eagles of america: Jorge Sánchez, would be very close to cutting off his adventure in European football to reach the Chivas. For this tournament, the Sacred Flock repatriated the former player from the Tuzos del Pachuca Erick Gutiérrez, who spent five years in the Eredivisie and is now playing again in the Mx League. Why wouldn’t he do it with Jorge Sánchez? More now, that he is not doing quite well in the old continent.
Immediately, the fans of America began to tell the player everything through social networks. They blamed him for the mistakes made in the finals against striped and they gave him for ‘traitor’.
However, in the last few hours Fabrizio Romano has denied this rumor, assuring that Jorge Sánchez has no intention of returning to Mexico. Or at least not for now. His priority is to continue in European football, he has some offers that he will review with his agent, and, in the next few days, he will make a decision.
The twenty-five-year-old soccer player, originally from Torreón, Coahuila, was a bully medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and is a regular starter in the The Mexican Futbol selectioncurrently commanded by Jaime Lozano, precisely.
He debuted in the Saints Lagoon in 2016, he arrived at America in 2018 and has belonged to Ajax Amsterdam since 2022. He has played a total of twenty-six games with the Netherlands team and has scored three goals. In the next few days it will be known what his new destination will be, but sources close to the player’s environment assure that he will continue to try his luck in the old continent.
