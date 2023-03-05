Sevilla is going through a very hard time this season. The people of Seville traveled to Madrid yesterday to face Atlético at the Civitas Metropolitano. A priori the colchoneros were favourites, but the result reflected on the scoreboard left us all stunned. Sevilla was not able to compete at any time during the match, and that is why they ended up leaving 6-1 down.
The Andalusians are now seventeenth with 25 points. Almería has the same score, which is the team that currently marks the relegation places. The reality is that the team is not up to the task, and the restructuring must be immediate to prevent the consequences from being irreparable.
Everything indicates that Jorge Sampaoli’s hours are numbered at Sevilla, because after the humiliation suffered at the Metropolitano, the vast majority of the fans have ended up sentencing Casilda’s man.
As if that were not enough, the dressing room has made it clear that they do not blindly trust their coach, since Marcos Acuña himself, Jorge Sampaoli’s compatriot, stated the following: “The players have to understand what we need. They give us tools and we don’t understand each other.”
The people of Seville must make a decision sooner rather than later, since the team’s needs are immediate, and it is not convenient to see an image like the one that was experienced yesterday in the Spanish capital again. This team has a lot to improve, and unless an angel falls from heaven, we will see them fighting for relegation in the last days.
