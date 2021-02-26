For weeks the rumors have been gaining strength over time, but today they have become a reality. After several comings and goings, the incorporation of Jorge Sampaoli as the new technical director of Olympique de Marseille until 2023.

Through an official statement on their social networks, Marseille announced the arrival of Sampaoli as the club’s new coach. It is not the first time that the Argentine has set foot on European soil, since He had a brief stage directing Sevilla during the 2016-2017 season, before leading the Argentine National Team during the final part of the Qualifiers and the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“All my life I have been told that OM is a special place for passion. That the Vélodrome lights up when the team plays in the stadium,” Sampaoli said in the statement. “Marseille is a club for the people. We are not here to hide: we are going to play hard. When I received this proposal, I dreamed of being able to party in the city. In the world, there are places for tranquility and others for intensity. It is the latter that I want and I accepted without hesitation. This club has a soul and that is why we are here. We are ready”.

Franck McCourt announces significant changes, opening a new chapter in the history of Olympique de Marseille. – Olympique de Marseille 🇪🇸🇦🇷🇲🇽 (@OM_Espanol) February 26, 2021

Jorge Sampaoli has a difficult task, as Olympique de Marseille faces a sporting crisis heading into the end of the season. Outside the Champions League in the group stageWith no chances of reaching the Europa League and seventh in Ligue 1 with 38 points (18 less than the leader Lille), the native of Casilda does not have it simple.

L’Olympique de Marseille announces the mise à pied à titre conservatoire d’André Villas-Boas. – Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) February 2, 2021

The arrival of Jorge Sampaoli comes with its dose of controversy. Previously, due to sports problems, cross opinions and poor results, André Villas-Boas had resigned earlier this month. “I have submitted my resignation because I do not agree with the sports policy. I do not want anything from Marseille. I do not want money,” said the Portuguese coach at the time.

However, despite the challenge that Olympique de Marseille represents, it is still a great opportunity for Sampaoli to try his luck in Europe once again and reposition himself as one of the best coaches today.