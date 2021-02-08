After the tumultuous step he had at the head of the Argentine National Team, Jorge Sampaoli seems to have found his place in the world in Brazil. Not only is he doing a very good campaign at Atlético Mineiro, he is currently third in the Brasileirao, but the experienced DT also decided, in Minas Gerais, to bring his fourth son to life at age 60: Bento.

After delivery, Sampaoli was shown in a picture with the newborn. This image, like another of the baby alone, was published by a Brazilian journalist on his social networks.

“Bento came into the world. Sampaoli now has a son from Minas Gerais.” Chiquinho “? The Argentine now has Minas Gerais immortalized in his family. Look at Bento there!”the colleague announced on his personal Twitter account.

Bento, the son of Sampa. Photo: Henrique André.

The Mineiro de Sampaoli, which closely follows Nacho Fernandez, has already featured two star reinforcements, who have a lot of international filming. On the one hand, a Hulk, who played the 2014 World Cup in Brazil for Scratch. The forward is 34 years old and has just played for Shanghai Donghai. And on the other, to Dodo, who wore the shirts of Inter and Roma.

The Argentine arrived to the French team in March 2020 and has already won the State. He also directed two World Cups, one to Argentina and the other to Chile, and had passes through Seville, University of Chile, Santos and Emelec, among others.