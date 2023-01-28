Anna Paula, Jorge Salinas’s nutritionist, was exposed in come joywhere the statements she recently gave did not leave her well off, as the drivers asked her several questions, which, far from answering in a frank way, made many doubt her veracity.

And it is that through a video call, Flor Rubio told Anna Paula who has not been entirely clear with his statements whether or not there is a relationship with Jorge Salinas, who is accused of having been unfaithful to Elizabeth Álvarez, his current wife.

In the statements she gave for the TV Azteca morning show, Internet users noticed that little by little the Mexican nutritionist contradicts herself, which is why they ask her the same thing on several occasions, because apparently she only turns her answer around without being specific.

“Oh this girl wants to appear, she got her 5 minutes of fame, the photos are taken from a very bad angle, I think there was nothing”, “Now is she trying to say that he was harassing her? What was a stolen kiss? Or Is it crossing the line? But the photos show her smiling well. She didn’t look upset, pushing him, serious, crying. I don’t know!”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that it has also been commented in the media that the young woman has taken advantage of the media, because according to what they already charge for giving interviews and apparently she has done it throughout all these days for various media.