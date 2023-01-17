Everywhere beans are cooked. Infidelity scandals are not exclusive to Peruvian show business and this has recently been confirmed by Jorge Salinas. The famous Mexican actor has been the protagonist of all the specialized portals in Mexico after some images were released in which he appears kissing a woman who is not his wife, Elizabeth Álvarez, with whom he has been dating for more than 11 years. marriage.

The photos, which were published by the magazine “TV Notes”, have caused great surprise in the Aztec artistic environment, as the couple used to share posts on their social networks that gave the impression that their relationship was going great.

Jorge Salinas was unfaithful to his wife, Elizabeth Álvarez

The aforementioned medium assures that Jorge Salinas’ extramarital relationship is already an open secret within televisa and that the woman herself elizabeth alvarez He already began to suspect, because in recent weeks he has appeared in the recordings of “Forgive our sins”, a novel that the actor currently stars in.

Likewise, the magazine details that the Mexican would be unfaithful for more than a year, since he would have known this nutritionist since November 2021, when he was forced to lose weight since he was notified that he had a problem in the column.

Jorge Salinas is caught being unfaithful to his wife with a 30-year-old nutritionist. Photo: TV Notes

“She visits him between recordings and he lets himself be loved. We did not think there was something between them, but sadly it is already an open secret on Televisa, since several have already seen them very close and even kissing; and there are those who say they have seen them leaving together, ”said the media source.

Elizabeth Álvarez would know of her husband’s infidelity

Despite the fact that both seemed to maintain a good marriage, it seems that the romance between Jorge Salinas and Elizabeth Álvarez would be in crisis, since the actress would know of her husband’s extramarital relationship with the 30-year-old nutritionist, so she would be analyzing the separation definitive.