Jorge Salinas finally responded to the media about his thinness, which would have worried everyone, especially his fans, who thought he might have a health problem, but it is the soap opera actor who put an end to the assumptions.

According to Jorge Salinas, he stopped taking certain types of medications, and underwent a much more active life, that is, sports, in addition to good nutritionwhich is why he has lost several kilos, making it clear that everything is fine in terms of his health.

“A rigorous diet along with absolute discipline to do the sport,” commented Jorge Salinas for the Hoy program after having appeared in a photo with his wife, actress Elizabeth Álvarez, which unleashed all kinds of comments on networks.

Jorge Salinas reveals that he is fine after losing weight/screenshot

As expected, many supported the new style of the Mexican actor, but others claim that he looked better in the past, which continues to generate divided opinions for the famous man, who despite everything remains in the public’s taste.

