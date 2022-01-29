It was an open secret. Jorge Sáenz will defend the Mirandés shirt until the end of the season. The red entity has reached an agreement with Valencia for the transfer of the player who will reinforce the center of the defense. He arrives from CS Marítimo of the Portuguese First Division, a club with which he was on loan.

Like Datkovic, the Canarian defender is 1’90 tall. The wild boar team gains centimeters with both incorporations. “He arrives to bring experience to the rojilla defense in the second half of the championship. Dominator of the aerial game, defensive sobriety and good handling of the ball are some of his most outstanding qualities“, points from the club.

Sáenz played six league games and one more in the Taça, a tournament equivalent to the Copa del Rey in our country. He has played a total of 498 minutes of play in his experience in Portuguese football. Throughout his career, he has defended the shirt of Celta de Vigo, in addition to Tenerife in the Second Division with which he played five seasons. In addition, the Canarian footballer has worn the jersey of the national Under 21 team in four friendly matches.