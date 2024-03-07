“We have reached Slovenia, where there were no Peruvians or Latin Americans,” Jorge Rodríguez, teacher, musician and founder, remembers about a Los Mirlos concert. The history of the group began in Moyobamba, in El Poder Verde, where Don Gustavo, his father, played accordion. “Here I have it in the museum,” Rodríguez shows us over Zoom. “He had his musical trio and that's how my brothers and I grew up. “You have dreams in life and sometimes they come true.”

He tells us that he never imagined that his personal and family archives filmed with his Super-8 would make it to the movies. “Mr. Alvaro Luque saw them and was very excited. I think he has used 50%. The documentary is beautiful, it is cultural, it is historical and musical. In a tribute to those who took the lead and to my land, Moyobamba… There we appreciate what it was like before the earthquake.”

The dance of The Blackbirds inaugurated the Lima Film Festival 2022 and has now entered the billboard. It covers from the first stage of the group. “My brother decided to bring my younger brother and me to look for a future. That's important, otherwise I would have stayed in my country. This is how my story began in the year 73, with The Jungle Sound. The documentary highlights figures such as Enrique Delgado or Alberto Maraví, founder of Infopesa, the label that promoted cumbia. “He was a visionary. There was a lot of influence, everyone wanted to imitate the foreigner.”

The dance of Los Mirlos. Photo: compositionLR

—In the documentary they say that they arrive in a Lima that did not listen to cumbia. How would you say the reception was?

—The stations began to support us. I didn't feel any discrimination, ever. Los Mirlos were playing for the people, for the immigrants, they didn't treat me badly. My music has always been well received by different social spheres.

—And Argentina almost adopted them, they made movies. Didn't you think of settling there?

—Indeed, we started traveling. Through Mr. Maraví came the long-plays. In 1980 we participated in The Holidays of Love, and they told us: “They are going to be Camilo Sesto and Ángela Carrasco”, and we were very excited. It is a beautiful country and they loved our music very much. Mexico too; Spotify says it: they listen to us first in Mexico, in the United States, Argentina and fourth, Peru. But here I raised my family, my children were born here, I settled in San Martín de Porres. I never wanted to move from here. Now we are a company and for 10 years my children have been supporting me, each one has responsibility for him. That style, the flavor of Los Mirlos, continues to be maintained.

—How do you define that style?

—The guitar sounds like birds singing and we make those guttural sounds. (Foreigners) imagine that they are in the jungle of Peru.

—In the history of Los Mirlos there were also disputes, right?

—Everything in life has its downs and ups. So, some musicians stayed in Argentina and, well, continued working with the brand, I have all the press releases. But that was just a time, we are unique, the brand is unique, we are all necessary but not indispensable, the day I retire Los Mirlos will also exist. My children and grandchildren will follow. I want this story to continue.

—What made the group last?

—Artists have to have faith in their music and do something new, something that identifies them. I have maintained the sound of my guitar and that is the identity of Los Mirlos, many told me to change, but it is the style that one creates. It is what will last over time, it is not a fashion.

—He tells me that he feels like an ambassador.

—(Smiles) Nobody has given me the title of ambassador of music, but when they tell me “they are not from Peru, they are from Latin America,” it satisfies me and gives me peace of mind. When I go abroad, I go with the red and white, I invite you to get to know Peru. Nobody has asked me, but I represent Peru. And I'm going to release a book.