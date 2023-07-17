jorge riverooriginally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is one of the most emblematic actors of Mexican cinema. In the 1970s and 1980s, he was one of the biggest male sex symbols, as was his dear friend Andrés García. In his youth he studied Chemical Engineering and excelled in sports such as bodybuilding, swimming and water polo. He even represented Mexico at the Pan American Games in swimming and water polo.

He debuted as an actor in 1964, playing the “golden masked man” in the film “The Invisible Assassin”. His first great success in Mexican cinema occurred two years later with the film “El mexicano”. Throughout his career, he has acted in “The sin of Adam and Eve”, “Men do not cry”, “The cry of the turtle”, “Beauties at night”, “Las ficheras” and many more. He also carried out film projects in Italy and Spain.

For several years now, the Mexican film heartthrob He is retired, enjoying the fruits he reaped during his artistic career. Currently, Jorge Rivero is 85 years old and lives in Los Angeles, California, United States, with his sentimental partner Betty Kramer; both are in real estate.

Jorge Rivero continues to be one of the leading men of Mexican cinemaWell, at his advanced age He is lucid and with the best of attitudes. The actor reappeared in an interview they did for LA shows. “(I am) very well, I have been at home, I have been happy, I have done well financially, I have made good friends in this country, I have had a good time,” she said.

This is how Jorge Rivero, the heartthrob of Mexican cinema, looks at 85 years of age

Jorge Pous Rosas (his real name), has not come to Mexico for six years, mentioning that he must do so soon, since he has many relatives in his native country. With regard to the new Mexican cinema, he mentioned that he has not seen the current films and said he was sad, since well-known producers and directors have left, “some have stayed, but hopefully and Mexican cinema will reappear, nothing would give me more pleasure than that “.

In addition, spoke about the unfortunate death of his friend Andrés Garcíamentioning that offered to help him when he was sick“he left us”. Social media users were amazed at how lucid he is; there were also others who mentioned that time does not forgive.

“I hope I reach that age with the level of success, money and so well preserved”, “the years do not pass in vain, this great actor is truly one of the best in Mexico”, “he is a gentleman, without scandals or controversies, my admiration and respect”, “just to remind everyone, time does not forgive anyone, I simply see an older man, it is nice to reach that age and be alive”, “many would like his mental clarity and attitude towards life”, “old age is a blessing, very, very great, not everyone has the happiness of arriving with that health and above all, that lucidity” and more, are the comments about jorge rivero.

