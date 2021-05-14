Although he had been against traveling to Miami to get vaccinated, Jorge Rial he would finally be about to fly to the United States to be inoculated.

By way of enigmatic, Yanina Latorre recounted the information in The angels of the morning (El Trece, at 9.30). “Famous journalist travels to Miami to get vaccinated against the coronavirus”, was the title that the production of the program chose to play to guess the protagonist of the news.

“He is leaving tonight and from Monday he will be on Zoom from Miami”added the panelist, alluding to how the animator will organize to continue driving TV Nostra (America, at 21).

As he could know Clarion, tonight, around 23, Rial will fly towards American lands. That is why he is not scheduled to attend the program he leads on the Palermo channel nights. “He will travel alone,” said Latorre.

The news attracted a lot of attention because at the beginning of April, when it became known that Nacho Viale had traveled to Miami to get vaccinated, the driver of TV Nostra (America, at 21) it was very hard.

“Caste privilege. Her grandmother waited like any mortal. That is why Mirtha Legrand created an empire by working and is admired,” the journalist tweeted at the time.

In addition, in his program, he had said: “I could have taken a plane to go do the vaccination tour to Miami, even in a private plane. There is a minority that can do it. I made the most asshole decision of the majority of the population. people, which is to wait my turn. I am 59 years old, I am at risk but I do not enter (in the priority list of Argentina). I made the decision to be like most people, it may sound demagogic, but that’s the way it is. “

