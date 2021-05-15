After Jorge Rial confirmed on his official Twitter account that he would travel to Miami, United States, to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a great controversy on social networks and hundreds of users targeted the host of TV Nostra (America, Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.).

“Indeed I’m going to get vaccinated in Miami. The wait for a turn was long and tedious. But it was banking. Even with the anger of my family. However, the superb attitude of (Carlos) Zannini made me make a decision that I had been avoiding: not leaving my health in the hands of politicians, “the journalist wrote after Yanina Latorre and Ángel de Brito advanced the scoop.

And he continued: “Tired of seeing non-essential people get vaccinated and friends of power, I decided to listen to the reasons and requests of my family. I am at risk and my heart condition would make the transit of the disease difficult. I took care of myself as requested. I signed up as requested. I waited as they asked me. “

I’m actually going to get vaccinated in Miami. The wait for a turn was long and tedious. But it was banking. Even with the anger of my family. However, Zannini’s arrogant attitude made me make a decision that I had been avoiding: not to leave my health in the hands of politicians. – JORGE RIAL (@rialjorge) May 14, 2021

“I had the patience of millions of Argentines. But seeing that miserable attitude and the requests of my family ended up convincing me. It wasn’t what I wanted. I refused until now, even with the anger of my family. The worst thing is that we make these decisions with shame, “he added.

The publications reached a great impact and accumulated more than 4,400 “likes”, 5,000 retweets and almost 7,000 comments, among which the criticism of the driver.

Many of the users chose to remind Rial that he himself had voted for the presidential formula headed by Alberto Fernández and that he now had to “bear the consequences.” For this reason, it could be read in hundreds of messages “TUGO”, in reference to “Your Government”.

They also shared the photo that the journalist uploaded to his Instagram in 2018 wearing a T-shirt with the face of the Chinese communist dictator Mao Tse-Tung.

“Are you wearing this shirt on the plane to the empire?” and “While tweeting against the empire from his iPhone using the Starbucks Wi-Fi in Miami” were some of the references.

They also posted screenshots of the tweet in which Rial targeted Nacho Viale for having traveled to Miami to get vaccinated. “Caste privilege. Her grandmother waited like any mortal. That is why Mirtha Legrand created an empire by working and is admired,” she had written then.

Later, in his program he had elaborated on that idea: “I could have taken a plane and went on the vaccination tour to Miami, even in a private plane, they offered it to me. There is a minority that can do it. I took the asshole decision, the one of most people, who is to wait my turn“.

Precisely, several of the criticisms he received in networks were directed towards his “fast change of mind“and” attitude “.