After a series of rumors about his departure, Jorge Rial finally returned to Intruders (America, at 1:30 p.m.). But he did not do it to be in command of the program but to confirm what was already an open secret: it will no longer be part of the cycle.

“Until now I have not spoken. I thank everyone who is interested. I admire and want to highlight the gymnastics and work that some journalists do to report without information. I listened to people who do not know me, who did not speak in their fucking life with me. The truth is that I did not speak to anyone, just now with you (for your companions) “, were his first words.

And, immediately, without giving much more laps, he added: “For reasons of the channel’s programming, of rearming the channel, I know that many did not ask to believe it, but in fact I will not return to Intruders“.

According to Rial, his departure is part of a closing “cycle”. “It is a see you later, it is not a goodbye. I do not believe that the eternal, deep or final goodbyes,” he emphasized before the watchful eyes of Rodrigo Lussich and Adri├ín Pallares, who will be in command of the program.

News in development