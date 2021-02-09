It is a complicated day for Jorge Rial: his wife Romina Pereiro has just tested positive for Covid and his daughter Morena is at the center of the controversy for having made a massive birthday party in Carlos Paz.

Regardless of who it is, the driver questioned his daughter on social media for their irresponsible behavior in the face of the coronavirus wave. “I repudiate clandestine parties. Those who believe themselves more alive than the others. Those who do not think about the other. The lack of solidarity and empathy with others is outrageous, ”wrote Rial on his Twitter account.

Finally, the driver declared: “And this fits perfectly with what my daughter did yesterday on her birthday. I ask for forgiveness and I feel ashamed “.

I repudiate clandestine parties. Those who think they are more alive than others. Those who do not think about the other. The lack of solidarity and empathy with others is outrageous. And this squares perfectly with what my daughter did yesterday on her birthday. I apologize and feel ashamed. – JORGE RIAL (@rialjorge) February 9, 2021

In the photos, which were shared on the networks by Morena herself and her friends, you can see people dancing in a closed space, without chinstraps or distances. Among the guests at the celebration of Morena’s 22 years are Rodrigo Noya, Fredy Villarreal and Laura Bruni, companions of Rial’s daughter in the work The little lie, in the city of Córdoba.

After the controversy generated, Morena’s lawyer, Alejandro Cipolla, gave his version of events in dialogue with Clarion: “The party was authorized. All the sanitary regulations requested by the province for its realization were met ”.

At the same time, the lawyer specified that the police broke into the party. “At 2 in the morning, police personnel arrived at the scene for a robbery that took place in the area. He entered the party, corroborated the number of people and determined that no type of sanitary rule was being violated. A certificate was issued by law enforcement personnel. So that accusing Morena of organizing a clandestine party is totally illogical and without foundation“, argument.

Before finding out about your daughter’s outburst, Rial had already started a complex Tuesday since his wife was diagnosed with Covid. After having made the news public, the driver, who is a person at risk for suffering heart problems (he has a Stend in place), he assured, in dialogue with Clarionthat his wife “it’s isolated from minute one”. “He just lost the taste and smell. And a little tired,” he said.

And he gave details about the family’s health status: “The rest of the family tested negative and we are fine”Rial clarified, bringing reassurance to those who were in contact with him.

DR