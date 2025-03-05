The rain shakes a good part of Spain for several days, priming especially in the Mediterranean, where water accumulations that exceed 400 liters per square meter have fallen. For that reason, the State Meteorology Agency (AEMET) maintains on Wednesday the orange alert (important risk) for strong or very strong and persistent showers in a large part of the Valencian Community.

Jorge Rey coincides and warns in one of his last YouTube videos, that the week will be marked by important rain accumulations in various regions of Spain, with special incidence in the Levante and the peninsular interior. In addition, the Burgos has alerted what tomorrow, Thursday: “Eye! That situation of Levante is greatly reinforced, especially in Castellón, and even Valenciaalso affecting strongly in Aragon areas. “

However, the self -denominated “your time of time” emphasizes that “it is not a Dana like that of Valencia, that is, The forecasts do not point in such a clear way. “

Jorge Rey’s predictions

The young man has commented on his video that “from Friday 7 we have two factors: one, the intensification of storms in the area of ​​Catalonia and Aragon stations, but, on the other hand, the arrival of Atlantic fronts that Temperatures will rise these next few days, especially on Friday. And in addition, from the weekend they will produce a clear decrease in temperatures, again producing the possibility of snow. “

Jorge Rey also warns that, although the month of March is usually associated with a transition towards spring, current conditions They reflect a more own winter scenario, so “winter is not yet ended.”