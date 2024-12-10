Spain is going through a storm and a mass of arctic air that has left the first notable storm of snow and cold at this time of year.

During last weekend, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) activated the red notice in five autonomous communities due to snowfall, wind and rough seas, the most affected being Asturias, Aragón, Castilla y León, Catalonia and Navarra.

Snow accumulations have been almost half a meter in many parts of the northern peninsula and, during the beginning of the week, this red warning was still maintained in the area of ​​the Pyrenees and the Cantabrian mountain range. The cold is also being the protagonist in almost all of Spain, leaving minimums of up to -3 degrees that will continue throughout the week in several areas, and others will notice even more drops in the thermometer.

He has spoken about what is going to happen with the snow in our country Jorge Reypopular meteorology fan who gained great fame by predicting the great storm Filomena that hit Spain in 2021 with the method of the cabañuelas. Although these have no scientific basis, there are many people who trust the word of the young man from Burgos.









In one of his latest videos, Jorge Rey explains that “we are talking about the first serious storm of the winter, this indicates […] that this storm is a clear example of what the cabañuelas warn. I have explained it to you in the previous video and it is that, dAnd here in a month, something similar comes but worse, more intense», he predicts.

«We are talking about cold days, with snow that arrives with a certain grace now at medium levels, of Burgos, Soria, Navarra especially in the north… In addition, significant with half a meter even in high mountains in the northern mountain areas, and frost in large areas this coming week of the 9th, reaching -9 degrees in the province of Ciudad Real, -14 in the Pyrenees or -2 and -3 that can be seen in many other places.

New rain plus snow

Referring to the Darragh storm, which is now over Spain, Jorge Rey indicates that in addition to snow, there will also be “rains that, as this storm moves, They will be able to reach more areas of the east, even areas of the center and south…

We will continue talking about this storm that it will continue to leave more rain and, be careful, because although little by little during the week the temperatures are rising, facing Sunday […] A new storm will enter from the north, making precipitation possible in those areas and another storm that could be positioned around the Canary Islands,” the meteorology fan concludes.