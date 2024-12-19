The arrival of Christmas Eve will leave a very varied meteorological panorama in Spain. Jorge Rey, a young man known for using cabañuelas to predict the weather, has been warning for weeks about an especially cold month that contrasts with last year. According to what he says, winter has arrived earlier than usual. “If it freezes on the 16th, it freezes on another six,” he jokes when saying goodbye to his latest YouTube video.

The young man points out that around December 19, the entry of a atlantic front that will affect a good part of the country. This phenomenon will cause intense rains, especially in the Cantabrian Sea, Galicia and Castilla y León, where up to 50 liters per square meter could accumulate. After the passage of this front, temperatures will drop drastically, leading to frost in the interior of the peninsula.

In cities such as Teruel, Burgos and Salamanca, the minimum temperatures could be below 0 degrees, while the maximums would not exceed 5 degrees. According to Rey, this situation will increase the chances of snowfall in mountainous areas and will consolidate a markedly cold environment in much of the national territory.

This winter pattern contrasts with what is expected for other regions of the country during the holidays. However, Rey insists that the cabañuelas point to an early and severe winter, raising expectations of more cold events in the coming weeks.









What does the AEMET say?

For its part, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) predicts that Christmas Eve will be dominated for a while mostly stable due to an anticyclone. However, isolated rains are expected in the extreme north, the Balearic Islands and the western Canary Islands, although these will tend to disappear as the days progress.

Temperatures will be mild in much of the territory, especially in cities in the south and the Levant, such as Valencia, Seville and Cádiz, where maximum temperatures will reach between 17 and 20 degrees. Meanwhile, in inland areas, such as Madrid, Toledo and Guadalajara, values ​​will range between 14 and 15 degrees. Ávila and Teruel will be among the coldest locations, with maximum temperatures close to 9 degrees.

On Christmas Day, conditions will be similar, with mild temperatures in the south and the Levant, where maximum temperatures will continue to be around 18 and 20 degrees. Although these values ​​do not break with the historical trends of these regions, they stand out for their contrast with the low temperatures associated with these dates in the rest of the country.