After a week marked by a relatively tempered and stable climate in much of Spain, the month of February reaches its end with a storm that will bring important changes over time. Therefore, an increase in wind intensity is expected, especially in areas of the northwest and the peninsular interior, in addition to the increase in cloudiness, scattered rains and a generalized decrease in temperatures. On this subject Jorge Rey, the young meteorologist known for his predictions based on the Cabañuelas method has spoken. In his last video, Rey analyzes the evolution of time for this weekend and anticipates how he will affect storm Next hours Patricia Marcos Ángel Rivera has reported on its networks of the effects of a new mass of cold air that arrives in our country this Tuesday, 18 of Fregrola Prediction of Jorge Reytal And as the young meteorologist has predicted, this Friday has dawned with fog inside the Valencian Community, in areas adjacent to Castilla-La Mancha and in some parts of the Region of Murcia. As the morning has advanced, the front has been approaching, leaving the first rains from ten in the northwest regions and moving towards the southwest peninsular. During the afternoon, rainfall has spread through Extremadura and Huelva, also reaching areas of Soria, Burgos and, weakly, the Community of Madrid. Throughout the day, the skies have remained covered in much of Spain, with An increase in cloudiness and a decrease in maximum temperatures, especially in Galicia. However, in areas such as Burgos, Soria, Guadalajara and Seville, time has been quieter, without significant rainfall. The Canary Islands have also maintained a situation of relative calm, although with some cloudiness in the north of the islands. The most intense rains have been recorded in Galicia, with accumulations of up to 30 liters in some areas, while in Castilla y León, Salamanca and Burgos have registered more moderate rainfall. The time for Saturday for Saturday, Jorge Rey anticipates that the front its progress will continue, mainly affecting the east peninsular during the early morning, although less intensely. However, the most notable change could occur during the afternoon and night, when storms could be reactivated in Catalonia, leaving locally intense showers. Non -José Antonio Maldonado Standard Related News warns of a radical change in time in Spain: snow and rains in these standard Patric Almeria and Murcia coasts are expected to increase atmospheric instability, with possible rainfall and moderate wind gusts. In the rest of the country, the heavens will remain cloudy, although without important rains, while temperatures will continue to descend slightly, especially in the north and the peninsular interior.

