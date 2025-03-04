The weather situation in Spain has begun this week with A great storm As the protagonist, which has brought snow and a lot of rain to several parts of the country such as the Valencian Community, Madrid, Murcia, Castilla y León and part of Andalusia.

In many of these areas, the AEMET (State Meteorology Agency) has been launching Yellow, orange and even red notices by the presence of rain. One of the most prominent episodes has occurred in Castellón, province on Monday, 148 liters per square meter were accumulated.

In the next few hours the situation remains similar, launching the organism a “special notice” por «very strong and persistent showers», Indicating that the greatest adversity will take place in the Mediterranean and areas of Andalusia, “in the Canary Islands they will less from Wednesday and in the rest they will maintain a good part of the week.”

Special notice | Very strong and persistent showers → The greatest adversity will take place in the Mediterranean and areas of Andalusia. → in the Canary Islands they will less from Wednesday; In the rest they will remain much of the week. pic.twitter.com/ppioqfzp2s – Aemet (@aemet_esp) March 4, 2025

With this information, Jorge Rey also wanted to join the predictions of time in these days of instability and, as usual, he has launched several notices through his YouTube channel, in which he offers Time forecasts Based on both Aemet models and, sometimes, referring to the Method of Cabañuelas and other practices that lack a scientific basis.









It should be added that king was the one who predicted the arrival of Filomena To much of Spain in 2021, this being one of the largest snowfall in the country in low levels. Since then he became popular and many know the Burgos as ‘the meteorologist’.

The time for the next few days, according to Jorge Rey

In his latest publication, which offers a forecast for the whole week, Rey speaks of the rains indicating that «on Wednesday five it seems that they will continue persistent In the environment of the central system, Valencia, Murcia and even areas of the Strait». For Thursday, March 6, the Burgos asks “because that situation of Levante is reinforced quite especially in Castellón and even in Valencia, also affecting strength in Aragon areas.”

For the Friday Jorge Rey speaks of «two factors: one Storm intensification In the area of ​​Catalonia and Aragon stations but, on the other hand, the arrival of Atlantic fronts that upload these next days temperatures, especially on Friday. In addition, to appear from the weekend produce a clear decrease in temperatures, again producing the possibility of snow». On this, Rey indicates that these storms will mainly affect the central and southern area of ​​the country “also even to the Canary Islands, but weaker.”

To finish his video, Jorge Rey reflects on the storm that plagues Spain at the moment and the consequences he can leave, since in some parts of the country some have already occurred floods And the risk of the flood of the riverbed and abundant luvias is notified.

Even so, the Burgos makes it clear that we are not expected to approach a situation like that of the Dana that claimed the lives of more than 200 people in Valencia, although it does encourage to be informed about the coming weather situation and points to the fact that “You always have to keep caution.”