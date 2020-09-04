Faenza It is known in the motor world for being the home of one of the F1 teams, Alpha Tauri, but in the coming days there will only be spoken the language of the two wheels, those of Motocross. The MXGP World Cup lands in the Italian town to continue the competition in the same way as it was retaken in Latvia at the beginning of August, with a racing treble in eight days: on Sunday 6th the Italian GP will be raced; on Wednesday 9, the GP of the City of Faenza; and Sunday the 13th, that of Emilia-Romagna.

The setting is not unknown for the jumping and skidding championship as he raced there for the first time in 1979, but has not done it again since 2012. So it will be a celebrated comeback, especially for one of the biggest stars of the World Cup, Tony Cairoli, who will race at home up to nine times (there will be two more triplets in Italy later). Although, so far, the main actor of the queen class is not the Italian, but his partner in KTM, Dutchman Jeffrey Herlings, outstanding leader of the World Cup.

There are 46 points that he takes from Tim Gasjer (213 by 167), a fight that at the moment catches away Jorge Prado. Yes, The Galician faces the event after achieving his best result of the year in the third round of Latvia with his first podium in MXGP: he was third at the Kegums GP (with a third and fourth place in both races). There are 120 points that place him ninth in the standings, but after seeing how well he recovered from his collarbone injury, Prado will continue to leave good news.